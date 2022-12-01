New AdAmAn Alley in Colorado Springs highlights club’s annual New Year’s fireworks tradition from Pikes Peak summit

Sprawling murals and archival photographs detailing the history of the yearly New Year's ascent of the AdAmAn Club await visitors at the new AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs. The newly dedicated alleyway is located between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues and connects Nevada Avenue and Tejon Street.

The visual elements highlight the club's history, which began in 1922. The first group of climbers summited Pikes Peak and lit fireworks from the top of the mountain, sparking a tradition that continues today.

Jess Hazel/KRCC News Renovations to AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs include new stormwater pipes and catch basins among other infrastructure updates. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Cold weather delayed the planned late November grand reveal of all the alley’s artistic elements. But pedestrians can walk through to see some of the attractions before the full opening, which is now slated for Dec. 28. Plans for the ceremony include an LED fireworks display above the main entry arch as well as an animation projected over one of the murals.

The $2.1 million project included improvements to the infrastructure in the alley. The majority of the funds came from Colorado Springs Utilities and the City of Colorado Springs.

Private donations to the AdAmAn Club raised more than $650,000 for the artistic installations.

Jess Hazel/KRCC News A mural of climbers hiking toward the top of Pikes Peak by artist Zane Prater in AdAmAn Alley in downtown Colorado Springs. Thursday, Nov. 30, 2022.

