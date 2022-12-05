Immersive version of The Nutcracker comes to Denver with eye on new telling of classic Christmas tale

Each holiday season, families around the world seek out "The Nutcracker" to celebrate the holidays. Now, selections from Tchaikovsky, including "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" are helping bring the age-old Christmas story to life in an immersive show.

Svetlana Dvoretsky is one of the producers of a popular immersive exhibit featuring the work of Van Gogh. Now the group is presenting a reimagined version of a beloved family holiday tale in Denver.

Dvoretsky says the concept was in response to ballet company pandemic shutdowns and restrictions.

“But we were able to operate because we can control the space, and an environment, and the distance between people, and create a really safe environment in our galleries. And we thought that there's really almost no offerings for our little friends.”

This new vision of The Nutcracker required some editorial decisions to condense it and make it more accessible for families.

“Yeah, it's the hardest part,” Dvoretsky said, “because you really wanted to honor the story, and the music. Because you can't decide what do you really wanna live out from the Tchaikovsky music? But we had to do it. We realized that it can't last for three hours.”