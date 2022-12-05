New pedestrian bridge will open more recreational opportunities on Arkansas River in Pueblo

It’ll make it easier for more people to recreate and enjoy the artwork happening on the levee according to Koehler, who noted that there's also a new entrance to the levee from The Grove neighborhood. That's south of downtown and is surrounded by busy roads and railroad tracks. Historically it has had poor access to the river trail.

“People can ride their bikes and hike,” she said. “I've seen many people who sit at the benches underneath the shade structures and have (a) little lunch. (They) can sit and watch the trains, they can watch the water, the birds — there’s just a variety of things to do. It's really nice to turn something that was always quite ugly into a real amenity for the community.”



The new bridge will be narrower than the first one, which was designed to allow emergency and work vehicles to use it. It is expected to be ready for use in February.

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News People stop at the informational signage near a shade structure along the trail on top of the Arkansas River levee near downtown Pueblo. (Oct 30, 2021)

Koehler said the District is also working with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the City of Pueblo to clean up and improve Runyon Lake and the pathways and fishing around it. She said new gates will be installed soon to help improve safety at night. The area will be open from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.