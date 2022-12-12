Colorado Springs Police Department faces another allegation of excessive force

A civil rights attorney is calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department following the alleged beating of a Black man during an arrest. The incident is one of several race-related allegations involving the department in recent months.

Civil Rights attorney Harry Daniels said his client, 29-year-old veteran Dalvin Gadson, was pulled over in early October for failing to properly display a license plate. Gadson was unhoused at the time and was living in the vehicle.

According to Gadson's account of the incident, officers said they smelled marijuana and told him to exit his vehicle to be detained for driving under the influence.

"When Gadson refused to get out of his car because he didn’t understand why he was being detained, the officers attempted to force him out, punching him repeatedly in the head and face," Gadson's attorney said in an emailed statement. "The beating continued even after Gadson was out of the car with the officers punching and kicking him in the head and back."

Gadson received multiple injuries as a result of the arrest, including eye injuries, a ruptured eardrum and PTSD, according to his lawyer.

Attorneys for Gadson said he has had several charges related to the incident dismissed, including a DUI charge and two charges of Second Degree Assault on a Police Officer. He was also charged with Resisting Arrest and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

The allegations come as three CSPD officers are being sued for allegedly using excessive force during the 2020 arrest of a teenage girl. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers also recently called for an investigation into the department for violent and racist comments allegedly made by police officers during protests and marches in 2020 and 2021.

CSPD had not responded to a request for comment by publication. KRCC will update this story with a response.