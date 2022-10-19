Colorado Springs mayor calls for investigation into officers who allegedly made ‘wholly unacceptable’ comments during protests in 2020 and 2021

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is calling for an investigation into comments allegedly made by police officers during protests and marches in 2020 and 2021. The incidents were captured on body cameras worn by police.

The first video is alleged to have been recorded prior to a Black Lives Matter protest in Colorado Springs on June 2, 2020. The clip was provided to KRCC by a lawyer representing one of the protesters who sued CSPD for use of excessive force.

Earlier this year, the protester — Tara Hadam — was awarded $140,000 in a settlement with the city. In the video, someone can be heard singing and altering the words to the song "We Will Rock You" to include threats of gassing people. Another individual can be heard laughing at the lyrics.

A second recording was captured by the body cam of an officer at a march for affordable housing in Colorado Springs in July 2021. It was provided to KRCC by Jon Christiansen of the Chinook Center, one of the organizers of the march. On that tape, officers allegedly joke about the marchers being stoned to death.