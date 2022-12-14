Club Q co-owner and shooting survivors testified at Congress about the tragedy and rising anti-LGBTQ hate

It’s been less than a month since a gunman shot up an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding 17.

Two of the survivors of that mass shooting, as well as a co-owner of Club Q, testified on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about that night and the rise of hate aimed at their community.

Sitting behind an imposing oak desk, facing members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, 25-year-old Michael Anderson recalled working behind the bar at Club Q when he heard the sound of gunfire.

“I can still hear the rapid firing of bullets today,” he said. “It's a sound I may never forget. It's a sound I hope no one here or anywhere else in this country has to hear.”

He recounted how he panicked, how he prayed, and finally how he said goodbye to a friend who lie dying on the ground.

“I say all of this not because it's easy to do so, but because it's important to do so,” he said.

He pleaded with lawmakers to do something about what led to the violence that night. The suspected shooter has been charged with 305 crimes, including 40 biased-motivated crimes.

Anderson did not hold back his frustration or anger.

“To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you,” he said.

The hearing on the rise of anti-LGBTQ violence drew some pushback from Republicans

His testimony was part of a hearing on the rise of anti-LGBTQ violence convened by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York, who chairs the committee. She said the Club Q attack is part of a broader trend of violence and intimidation across the country that includes the rise in anti-LGBTQ laws in state houses and in Congress.

“These actions are the culmination of years of anti-LGBTQI extremism that began in state houses across the country and spread to social media platforms before boiling over into the communities where we reside,” she said in her opening statement. “These hateful pieces of legislation have fueled a dangerous rise in extreme anti-LGBTQI rhetoric.”