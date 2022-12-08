Respect for Marriage Act splits Colorado delegation on party lines in final vote

A bill that offers federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk. The House passed the amended Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday.

While there was bipartisan support for the bill, with 39 House Republicans voting in favor, the Colorado congressional delegation split along party lines.

Democratic Reps. Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter all voted for the bill. Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn voted against it.

While the bill does not mandate all states to legalize same-sex marriage, it would require them to recognize any legal marriages performed elsewhere. It also included religious liberty protections, although it did not go far enough to satisfy some conservative lawmakers.

“I think it’s a good amendment and it is a step in the right direction, but it’s not broad enough,” said GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn, explaining his no vote. He’s concerned that churches and other religious organizations could be sued for “standing up for the legitimately held and sincerely held beliefs concerning the nature of marriage.”

In addition to protecting same sex marriages, the bill also safeguards the legality of interracial marriages.

In talking about his support for the bill, Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer referenced the Club Q shooting and the story of one of the wounded, Anthony, who has talked about thinking about his husband Jeremy during the attack.

“I rise today for the millions of people like Anthony and Jeremy, who deserve to continue living proudly and happily and safely in same sex and interracial marriages.