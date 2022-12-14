2 Colorado children die from strep A as the state sees a rise in cases

The rise in group A strep comes as Colorado has grappled with a wave of other illnesses, a triple whammy of respiratory viruses: RSV, flu and COVID-19. Health officials in the U.K. reported several children had recently died after being diagnosed with it.

“We are seeing a lot of cases of really severe invasive group A strep,” said Dr. Suchitra Rao, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital Colorado. “ So then the next question is to try and understand is there anything different about this particular group A strep strain?”

She noted that the health department is doing genetic sequencing to try to understand if the cases are all from the same strain or different strains.

“We need to do a little bit of extra work to try and identify what it is about this pattern that we're seeing right now,” she said. “What's challenging is that these viruses can sometimes present and act very similarly to a bacterial infection.”

What to watch out for

But in general, she said if a child is recovering the usual way over a cold or an ear infection, that's the time when there’s a slightly increased risk of having a concern for a bacterial infection.

“And so that's usually the time you wanna be reaching out to your doctor, your medical provider, just to, to make sure that there isn't anything else that's going on,” she said.

Sometimes these bacterial infections appear to be a more prolonged illness with higher fevers, so the child just doesn’t perk up and turn the corner like they might with a viral infection.

“So if any of those sort of alarm bells are ringing in parents' minds, really (they should) have a low threshold to go in and get your child checked out,” Rao said.

She said other things should trigger a parent taking a child to the emergency department:

Persistent high prolonged fevers

Signs of having difficulty breathing, like using a lot of their accessory extra muscles to help them breathe or breathing very quickly

Not able to take food or liquids by mouth, or throwing up, with the risk of being dehydrated.

“If they are looking lethargic or drowsy or difficult to rouse, there are certain emergency situations where you want to go straight to the emergency room,” she said.

More about A strep

The health department said it’s still investigating the deaths. The agency said it’s also monitoring the increase in pediatric hospitalizations caused by group A strep, and working with hospital partners in a coordinating role to make sure resources are available for those who need them.

People with group A strep sometimes have other, preceding illnesses or infections that might contribute toward or be the primary cause of death, which is determined by the coroner or medical examiner in that jurisdiction, according to the health department.

Group A strep is a bacteria that can cause many different infections. Group A strep infections most commonly cause sore throat, a mild and common condition that can be easily treated. While rare, group A strep infections may be severe and cause diseases like pneumonia, sepsis, toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis.