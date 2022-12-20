Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes to step down in July after 6 years in the role

Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes plans to resign this July. The board is expected to discuss the replacement process early in the new year.

Anthes, who holds a doctorate in public policy, has held the position since 2016 and is leaving as a newly expanded nine-member State Board of Education takes office in January.

“I am really proud of our work at the department over these last six years,” Anthes said in a press release. “Through all the challenges, I’ve always been committed to listening to diverse perspectives, and aiming for the productive middle ground on issues that could have divided us — with a clear focus on students. I'm proud to have helped build a culture of responsiveness, transparency and pride in providing excellent customer service at CDE.”

Anthes was appointed interim commissioner by the state board of education in mid-2016 and was named commissioner at the end of that year. She held several executive positions at the department prior to becoming commissioner.

Anthes oversaw multiple challenges during her six-year tenure, with the largest being shepherding the department and overseeing school districts through the most challenging crisis ever in public education — the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of students and teachers were sent into remote learning, something they had never done before.