Worker trapped and killed in Aurora construction trench collapse

A worker died in a construction trench collapse that occurred in Aurora early Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora Fire and rescue teams responded to a report of a worker trapped after a trench gave way in the 17500 block of E. Eastman Dr. at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The crew had been working on a sewer line in front of a house. Officials say the trench was 12 feet deep at the time of the collapse.

Rescue crews were able to recover the body by Tuesday evening.