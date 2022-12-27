Worker trapped and killed in Aurora construction trench collapse
A worker died in a construction trench collapse that occurred in Aurora early Tuesday afternoon.
Aurora Fire and rescue teams responded to a report of a worker trapped after a trench gave way in the 17500 block of E. Eastman Dr. at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The crew had been working on a sewer line in front of a house. Officials say the trench was 12 feet deep at the time of the collapse.
Rescue crews were able to recover the body by Tuesday evening.
No other injuries have been reported.
