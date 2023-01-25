Iconic downtown Colorado Springs Michelle’s marquee is missing
The historic sign for a former downtown fixture – Michelle's ice cream and chocolate shop – is missing from a storage lot.
According to the Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority, the sign had been removed from the building's façade at 122 N. Tejon St. so that a new business could put up its own sign. It was in disrepair, but the group said they were working with the sign's owner, who also owns the building, to potentially restore the sign and display it elsewhere in downtown Colorado Springs.
"It's a shame that it disappeared before that had a chance to happen," said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership, in a social media post.
The downtown authority suspects the sign disappeared in late November from the storage lot of a sign shop. The organization is offering up to $1000 for information leading to the return of the sign.
