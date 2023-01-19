Northern Colorado Springs will soon see an 8,000-seat amphitheater

Construction on a controversial 8,000-seat amphitheater planned for northern Colorado Springs will move forward, with construction slated to start soon.

According to planning documents from developer Notes Live, the outdoor music venue, called The Sunset, would sit off Voyager Parkway in Polaris Pointe. The area is currently home to Bass Pro Shops and Magnum Shooting Center, among other restaurants, stores and other businesses.

Notes Live received initial approval for The Sunset from the city council in Nov. 2022 at an estimated construction cost of $40 million. The company also manages Boot Barn Hall, a 1,400-person music venue in the same area of Colorado Springs.

The developers say they'll aim to book more than 50 concerts a year at the venue and host other events like graduations, weddings and corporate conferences. Plans indicate The Sunset will have 61 VIP suites, each with eight seats, gas-powered fire pits and waitstaff service, 3,940 stadium-style seats, and a 3,572-person capacity turf lawn.

Robert Mudd, president of Notes Live Development, said during a recent council meeting they think the amphitheater will also help draw more restaurants and other entertainment businesses to Polaris Pointe.

A digital rendering of The Sunset. Lifang and BCA Studios

Supporters include the U.S. Air Force Academy, the Chamber of Commerce and the city's Urban Renewal Authority. They say the amphitheater would boost the city's economy, generate an estimated $51 million in tax revenue per year and provide 500 new jobs.

Residents living in the Northgate neighborhood appealed the council’s approval because they say the music venue doesn't follow local ordinances and would create problems with parking and increase traffic and noise in the area.

J.W. Roth, chairman of Notes Live, addressed those concerns during a January city council meeting. He said development plans include a sound wall to block excessive noise and dispersed parking lots to help reduce traffic and keep people from parking in residential areas.

The Colorado Springs city council voted 8 to 1 to reject the appeal brought by citizens. The amphitheater is slated to begin hosting shows in the summer of 2024.

