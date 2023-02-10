El Paso County judge denies another motion to push back preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Club Q shooting

A judge in El Paso County denied another motion to push back this month's preliminary hearing for the suspect in the Club Q shooting.

Defense attorney Joseph Archambault said his team lacked access to critical evidence, namely the audio portion of video surveillance from Club Q between 10 and 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 19. Archambault argued that any possible interaction between Andersen Aldrich and others in that time period could help determine intent and potential bias. He said any "fighting, yelling or screaming" that may be heard on the audio would be relevant in figuring out what happened before his client allegedly "returned to the establishment" shortly before midnight.

In response, the prosecution said that since they know the right person is in custody, that level of evidence isn't necessary at this point in the case. They said technical issues had delayed efforts to get all of the surveillance video in a format that was easily shared and viewed.

Ultimately, Judge Michael McHenry asked prosecutors to expedite the sharing of any additional surveillance footage but said the case will proceed as scheduled.