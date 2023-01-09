Club Q shooting: DA files a motion for additional charges against suspected shooter, including attempted murder
The El Paso District Attorney’s office filed a motion Monday to add an additional 12 charges against the suspected Club Q shooter.
Anderson Lee Aldrich already faces 305 charges, including first-degree murder with intent as well as hate crimes. The dozen new charges would push that number to 317 and involve two new surviving victims.
They include attempted murder 1-after deliberation, attempted murder 1-extreme indifference, attempted assault 1-serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and more hate crimes charges.
Aldrich is due in court again this week.
More coverage of the Club Q shooting:
- ‘Ghost guns,’ violent threats and dodged subpoenas: Why an earlier case against the alleged Club Q shooter failed
- Why the El Paso County sheriff says he couldn’t use Colorado’s ‘red flag’ law to stop the Club Q shooting
- Club Q update: Suspect’s 2021 arrest documents unsealed amid growing criticism of law enforcement’s handling of the case
- Colorado breaks mass shooting record as gun deaths rise
- For the Colorado Springs LGBTQ community, the Club Q shooting has dredged up memories of the area’s bigoted past — and the huge progress made (and yet to make)
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!