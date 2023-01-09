Club Q shooting: DA files a motion for additional charges against suspected shooter, including attempted murder

By Alejandro A. Alonso Galva
· Today, 7:49 pm
CLUB Q SHOOTING MEMORIAL GROWSCLUB Q SHOOTING MEMORIAL GROWSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
After a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, a makeshift memorial grows outside the LGBTQ club on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

The El Paso District Attorney’s office filed a motion Monday to add an additional 12 charges against the suspected Club Q shooter. 

Anderson Lee Aldrich already faces 305 charges, including first-degree murder with intent as well as hate crimes. The dozen new charges would push that number to 317 and involve two new surviving victims.

They include attempted murder 1-after deliberation, attempted murder 1-extreme indifference, attempted assault 1-serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and more hate crimes charges.

Aldrich is due in court again this week.

