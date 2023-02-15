No charges for Colorado Springs officer, paramedic who played role in death of man in mental health crisis

The autopsy report for a man who died during an interaction with Colorado Springs police last fall says the actions of first responders played a role in his death.

Initial reports from CSPD said 63-year-old Kevin Dizmang was in the roadway when police arrived to a call about someone having a "mental health episode." The response included a crisis response team, made up of CSPD officer, a community health paramedic employed by the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and a mental health professional.

Early information about the call said there was a struggle and Dizmang was placed in handcuffs.

Police said he then became unresponsive. Medical personnel gave Dizmang CPR on scene. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The report from the El Paso County Coroner's office, dated Nov. 16, 2022, offered more details, saying police put him in a "bear hug" hold while was lying on his stomach on the ground, according to the autopsy.

The report also said Dizmang had a history of COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), asthma, post-traumatic stress disorder and a history of "law enforcement encounters."