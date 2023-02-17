A slowdown in gambling revenue has volunteers working to fund this year’s Donkey Derby Days festival in Cripple Creek

Courtesy of Mark Green Pack burro racer Bill Lee of Idaho Springs joins the 2021 Donkey Derby Days Parade in Cripple Creek, dressed as an old miner. Lee has provided trained racing donkeys to the festival for more than 20 years.

Courtesy of David K. Johnson Two of Cripple Creek's donkeys relax in front of one of the city's historic Victorian homes. The 15 donkeys in the local herd roam the city freely between mid-May and October. Tarzan (left), is the largest donkey in the herd and the alpha male, next to him is his best buddy, Coco.

So the club is looking for donations to make sure Donkey Derby Days runs again in August. The event honors the original herd of donkeys that were freed from their inhumane work in area gold mines in 1901, according to Two Mile High Club president Curt Sorenson.

“The donkeys are our living heritage of the history of Cripple Creek,” Sorenson said. “ We love them and we do everything we can to take care of them.”



The club formed in 1931 and soon after launched the first Donkey Derby Days. It’s grown ever since and now includes all kinds of entertainment like music, food vendors, a parade and of course, the Donkey Derby, a race where humans run on foot leading a trained donkey along with them.

Courtesy of Peggy Sorenson Deckers, a donkey foal born into the Cripple Creek herd in 2017, stands with his mama, Tiffany.



Currently the herd numbers 15, according to Sorenson, and if you visit between mid-May and October, you might even find donkeys inside the casinos or banks.



“The donkeys are ambassadors of Cripple Creek,” he said. “We have places all over town where you can get approved donkey treats and feed them donkey treats that are healthy, not popcorn and pretzels and things like that.”



During the winter months, the donkeys live in a pasture and the club provides veterinary and hoof care along with water and feed, according to Sorenson. He said the furry four-footed creatures are happy to come get donkey treats from visitors at the feeding platform there too. Most of the herd consists of rescue animals now, though Sorenson said one named Deckers was born into the herd in 2017.

The club is also selling T-shirts with their favorite saying according to Sorenson, “Cripple Creek … where the asses run wild, and the donkeys are well cared for.”

Valades said they are determined to make sure Donkey Derby Days will happen this year, but they need support to pay for it and also to continue to take care of the donkeys.



Courtesy of Mark Green Two Mile High Club volunteers help as a farrier provides hoof care to one of the Cripple Creek donkeys.

More donkey coverage