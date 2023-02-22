Boulder High School under lockdown as police investigate reports of an active shooter

Law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed reports of an active shooter and say no victims have been found. The University of Colorado Boulder, which is close to Boulder High’s campus, issued an emergency alert saying police are investigating a report of a person with a gun.

Boulder High is on a planned delayed start schedule, with the campus mostly occupied by teachers doing administrative work. Classes weren’t scheduled to start until 9:45 a.m.

The perceived threat at Boulder High is among multiple police are investigating statewide.

Brighton Police were investigating a “threatening call from an unknown person” at Brighton High School but did not find it credible. Aspen School District was also briefly on lockdown as the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office investigated reports of shots being fired in the vicinity. All schools were later cleared of the threat. In Cañon City, the police department is currently investigating a bomb threat at Cañon City High School.