Colorado weather: High winds impact Front Range, prompting red flag warning in Southern Colorado

The NWS is warning people that strong bursts of wind could knock down trees or cause power outages. A red flag warning is in effect until Tuesday evening for Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and parts of the southeast plains, due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures.

High winds and blowing snow are causing hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 70. Eastbound lanes in Vail closed indefinitely Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The winds are expected to die down by Wednesday morning, when another snowstorm begins to roll through the state. Snow totals for the Denver metro area aren’t expected to reach the same heights achieved in the last two Wednesday snow storms. The storm will be concentrated in high-elevation areas within the southern part of the state.

“It looks like looking towards that afternoon, evening time frame, there could be some snow showers that move out onto the plains as well, but it's not looking like a major event right now,” Mensch said.

Ski areas along Interstate 70 are expected to receive up to four to six inches of snow through Thursday.