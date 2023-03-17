Colorado Springs mayoral candidate questionnaire: Jim Miller

Role and vision

What is your elevator pitch for why voters in Colorado Springs should choose you as the next mayor?

I consider the Springs my hometown as my family and friends are here. So far, I've lived here for 14 years. I did a few off an on years of college. However, my businesses the marine corp and life have provided me with the knowledge and skills necessary to live and represent others in society. I own a vending business and a small tire shop; I'm never too proud to work and earn a nickel. I don't care for the antics of politics or the behaviors and habits of politicians, so I have had no previous elected political positions. My top priorities are to fix the roads; the bank of the people in the Springs have already been overcharged in ploy to fix them. We need to have a city safe for our children. No one needs to be worried about their kids going to a park or playing with their friends, so I would like to propose that all pedophiles and rapists be forced to live 5 miles away from all schools and victims. I also want to look at rational solutions to the homeless situation, other than just throwing money at the issue...

What do you see as the role and/or function of city government?

It's simple. It's infrastructure and safe. With collaboration with the community.

What is the number one challenge facing the next mayor of Colorado Springs, and how would you address it?

The crime. All the negative consequences of growth and none of the positive consequences. The fact that the pedophiles, rapists, and sex trafficker are allowed to live within one mile instead of at least five miles away from schools and their victims, is a sign of the large problems facing the community. We need safer parks and safer streets.

What is your vision for Colorado Springs in the next 25 years, and what realistic policies do you propose to get us there?

Maintain roads, infrustacture. A safe community where the elderly, families, women and kids can walk around town. A place where all the pedophiles, rapists, and sex trafficker live at least five miles away from schools and their victims. A city where we are really the number one place to live and just named the number one place. I also want a government that works for the people to have a sense of community, mindful for others.

Law enforcement / Public Safety

What is the most pressing public safety issue facing the city and how would you address it?

Candidate did not answer.

What is your response to the findings from the audit on how the Colorado Springs Police Department uses force? What, if any, changes need to be made to the way CSPD operates?

Candidate did not answer.

What do you think of the current relationship between the Colorado Springs Police Department and the public? Is it acceptable or should more be done, and if so, what?

The relationship between the CSPD is quite diminished. The police department, however, is a mixed bag. Police officers are people just like in any other job; some really care for the community and want to make the city better; some power trip and are excessive and have the "I am the Law" attitude. On the other end of it, people need to understand they are just people, and just like any other profession, there will be good and bad people in this profession. The police also need to be connected to this community. We need public events where people can talk to and learn about the local police officers. We have to remember that it's not the police vs. the public or the public vs. the police. The public and the police need to work together; we are a community. And a community is a collaborative effort that requires everyone to join the same side. We have to keep the community together. I support good police officers like I support good people in the communities. I want to eliminate Bureaucracy in the government to make it more efficient, and would put more trust in the people.

What do you think of the Law Enforcement Transparency and Advisory Commission (LETAC)? What would you do differently with this commission or its purpose if given the chance?

Candidate did not answer.

Emergency officials are implementing new notification software and other measures in the case of a wildfire or other hazard, but some residents say that isn’t enough. How would you address their concerns?

Candidate did not answer.

Growth

How do you define sustainable and responsible growth, and is the city successful in growing responsibly and sustainably?

There is no growing sustainably and responsibly if we don't solve the crime problems and making sure the pedophiles/rapists five miles away from victims and schools will open up opportunity for people to live in safe neighborhoods. Growing responsibly also means listening to unbiased experts to ensure we don't run out of water and to ensure that if the city grows, we grow sustainably. There is a chance we are reaching our limits of growth.

What different approach would you take, if any, to help address housing affordability?

Moving the pedophiles/rapists five miles away from victims and schools will open up opportunity for people to live in safe neighborhoods. Property owners should be able to have accessory homes and structures. Overall, property owners should have the right to do whatever they want with their property as long as it doesn't affect someone else's property.

Infill is identified in the PlanCOS master plan as a key strategy for the city moving forward, and yet, council is currently debating annexations. How do you define infill and how do you balance it with annexations?

Candidate did not answer.

What do you think of the recent water service extension ordinance passed by council and signed by the mayor aimed at limiting annexations based on water supply? What would you have done differently?

I think we need to increase the amount of water available in the city. I think we need to listen to the experts, and we need to prepare in case we run out of water.

How do you balance maintaining the character of Colorado Springs with the need for development? What is the character of Colorado Springs?

Candidate did not answer.

Transportation / Infrastructure

What is the most important infrastructure project needed in Colorado Springs right now, and how would you address it?

OBVIOUSLY THE ROADS.

How do you feel about the transportation options currently available in Colorado Springs? What plans, if any, do you have to increase options for reliable public transportation?

Candidate did not answer.

What are your thoughts about expanding the use of active transportation like bicycles or walking? Should it be a primary focus and if so, what should be done?

Candidate did not answer.

Parks & Open Space, Economy & Other

General Palmer's original vision for the city of Colorado Springs was that of a planned community, built around its natural beauty and environment. Do you agree with that vision, and if so, how do you plan to stay true to it?

Yes, nature was here before the people were here.

What do you see as the current state of economic diversity, and where does the city have the opportunity to grow?

Candidate did not answer.

Is the city doing enough to address the issue of people experiencing homelessness? What, if anything, would you do differently?

Candidate did not answer.

What is your stance on if and when to ask voters to retain funds that exceed the cap imposed by the Taxpayers Bill of Rights (TABOR)?

Candidate did not answer.

Who are your top three campaign donors?

Me, friends and family.

Quick responses

Would you support city councilors receiving a living wage or salary as opposed to the annual stipend of $6,250?

Candidate did not answer.

Do you support the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs?

Yes.

Would you support creating an independent board for Colorado Springs Utilities, rather than having council serve as the board?

Yes.

Do you support Front Range Rail?

Yes.

Do you support extending Constitution Avenue?

No.

Is the city adequately addressing climate change and adaptation?

Candidate did not answer.

Do you support the ballot measure that extends the TOPS sales tax?

No.