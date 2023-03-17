KRCC’s voter guide for the Colorado Springs municipal election

Colorado Springs will hold a municipal election on April 4. Voters should be aware that ballots will only be accepted by mail or in a dropbox. You can find out how to make sure your vote is counted here and learn more about the mail ballot system.

Voters will choose one mayoral candidate and up to three city council candidates for the at-large positions. Registered voters who live in District 3 will also choose a representative. In total, there are 25 candidates running for five positions in city government.

There's also a measure on the ballot that gives voters a choice of whether or not to extend an existing sales tax that supports the city's Trails, Open Spaces and Parks (TOPS) for another 20 years.