KRCC’s voter guide for the Colorado Springs municipal election
Colorado Springs will hold a municipal election on April 4. Voters should be aware that ballots will only be accepted by mail or in a dropbox. You can find out how to make sure your vote is counted here and learn more about the mail ballot system.
Voters will choose one mayoral candidate and up to three city council candidates for the at-large positions. Registered voters who live in District 3 will also choose a representative. In total, there are 25 candidates running for five positions in city government.
There's also a measure on the ballot that gives voters a choice of whether or not to extend an existing sales tax that supports the city's Trails, Open Spaces and Parks (TOPS) for another 20 years.
KRCC sent out questionnaires to every candidate, crafting our questions with input from community members in an effort to understand the issues that matter most to them. While a few candidates did not respond to the survey, a majority did. You can read their responses below.
Happy voting!
Ballot Issue 1: Extending the TOPS Tax for Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs voters will consider whether or not to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks sales (TOPS) tax for another 20 years. Currently, the TOPS tax is set to expire in 2025. If approved, the ballot measure would push that date back to 2045. Click here to read more.
The race for mayor
There are 12 candidates running for mayor of Colorado Springs. Get to know their positions on key issues by reading their questionnaire responses below.
The At-large city council race
Voters in Colorado Springs will elect three at-large city council members, all of whom will be new faces to council. There are 11 candidates. Get to know their positions on key issues by reading their questionnaire responses below.
The District 3 city council race
Colorado Springs' District 3 covers the southwest part of the city and parts of downtown. The candidate elected will serve an unexpired two-year term. There are two candidates running. Get to know their positions on key issues by reading their questionnaire responses below.
