How campaign finances are playing out in Colorado Springs’ municipal election

Chalfin: When you're looking over these reports so far, what has surprised you?

Zubeck: It surprised me that Yemi has used a strategy I've not seen before in fundraising, which is to engage donors on a payment plan, if you will. You see people giving regular, once-a-month donations of a certain amount, but it provides a steady stream of campaign money coming in. I've never seen a local candidate do that. But of course, it's working because he's raised a lot of money.

One thing that I might mention that I think is pertinent in these local elections is that there's no limit in our local elections for how much money someone can give, and that's unlike federal election law that limits how much a specific donor can give.

Chalfin: The campaign finance reports are available on the city's website, but how much information can you actually glean from them?

Zubeck: Well there's no running totals given. So every time a new set of reports drops, you have to have been prepared yourself with some kind of spreadsheet, or a legal pad or, you know, whatever your method is, to then pick up the previous totals and add the new ones in. So, there's never a running total. That's one issue. However, it's not rocket science to do the math. The city does require all donors to be listed by name and occupation and how much they give, to include the aggregate total.

The other part of these reports is that candidates have to disclose when they loan their own campaign money. So you always go to the loan forms to see how much money they've invested themselves. And if you're a candidate and you want to give money to your campaign, you don't have to make a loan. You can just give the money outright. If it's a loan, you can use other campaign donations to pay yourself back later.

Chalfin: Who are you seeing in terms of what special interest groups are supporting whom?

Zubeck: In past elections there would be a slate of candidates that would be supported by developers and builders and the whole industry. But not this election, because we have this spoiler, if you will, that is called the water ordinance. That has created a schism among developers.

It split the developers because we have a lot of high-roller developers, if you will, that are sitting on land that are not part of the city right now. They want to annex. But that water ordinance, which also by the way, carried another provision relating to contiguity with the city's borders, and so that's going to be a problem for some of these outlying parcels.

So you have those developers who are at odds with the developers within the city that are sitting on property ready to develop or they want to develop. So they're, you know, they're choosing different candidates, and that's unusual.