Two-year anniversary of Boulder King Soopers shooting held tonight

Two years ago a gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers and killed 10 people. A remembrance for victims will be held tonight at eTown Hall in Boulder from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Governor Jared Polis, Boulder City Mayor Aaron Brockett, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and family members of the victims are scheduled to speak at the event. There will also be musical performances from Adam Bodine, Kari Clifton, Nick and Helen Forster, and Hazel Miller.

“Our community has demonstrated incredible resilience in two years that have passed since the tragedy. We remain committed to supporting all who were impacted while moving forward, together,” said Brockett in a statement. “The Day of Remembrance is a way for us to honor the victims, acknowledge and bring community members together with art and music.”

The #BoulderStrong Resource Center will also available for free to those affected by the King Soopers shooting.