Two-year anniversary of Boulder King Soopers shooting held tonight
Two years ago a gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers and killed 10 people. A remembrance for victims will be held tonight at eTown Hall in Boulder from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Governor Jared Polis, Boulder City Mayor Aaron Brockett, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold and family members of the victims are scheduled to speak at the event. There will also be musical performances from Adam Bodine, Kari Clifton, Nick and Helen Forster, and Hazel Miller.
“Our community has demonstrated incredible resilience in two years that have passed since the tragedy. We remain committed to supporting all who were impacted while moving forward, together,” said Brockett in a statement. “The Day of Remembrance is a way for us to honor the victims, acknowledge and bring community members together with art and music.”
The #BoulderStrong Resource Center will also available for free to those affected by the King Soopers shooting.
The suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, remains in custody at a mental hospital and faces more than 100 criminal charges in connection with the March 2021 shooting at the Table Mesa supermarket. The 23-year-old’s mental health has been a point of contention between prosecutors and the defense. A judge deemed Alissa mentally incompetent to stand trial in December 2021. The suspects lawyers say he has schizophrenia. Alissa has yet to enter a plea.
Meanwhile, a family member of one of the victim’s is suing the manufacturer of the firearm used in the shooting. Earlier this month, Nathaniel Getz, son of victim Suzanna Fountain, filed a lawsuit against Strum, Ruger, & Co. over deceptive marketing practices that legally classified the AR-556 used in the shooting as a pistol.
