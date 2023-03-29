Colorado bill would eliminate cities’ growth caps

Golden, for example, allows its housing stock to expand by only 1 percent per year. That translates to a maximum of 88 new units allowed under the cap for this year. Boulder’s 1 percent limit results in about 400 new units allowed annually.

Supporters of growth limits say they can help cities preserve local character and stay within the limits of their infrastructure. But the bill’s backers say these laws are limiting the supply of housing and driving up prices, forcing other cities to build more to meet demand instead.

The bill states that “anti-growth laws” cause “irreparable economic harm to working-class Coloradans by limiting the housing supply and driving up housing prices and rents.”

The ban would apply to counties, cities, special districts, municipalities and all other forms of local government. The only exception is that a local government could temporarily limit growth for up to a year after a disaster emergency is declared, for example after a large fire.

Peter Pollock, a retired city planner from Boulder, argued that growth limits had ultimately helped that city, and he pointed out that it added exemptions for things like affordable housing. Some residents treasure Boulder today for its compact size, plentiful parks and low-density neighborhoods.

"This was an example of the community saying, ‘City, you're out of step, you need to do better about how you're managing growth.’ And I think it was a kick in the butt to do that,” he said.

Critics point out that Boulder is one of the most expensive cities in the state, with median home prices well over $1 million, and development has instead spread out to neighboring suburban cities like Broomfield, which Lindstedt represents. Boulder’s growth is also limited by its zoning policies and restrictions on water service.

In Lakewood, a voter-approved growth law allowed up to 705 residential units to be added in 2022, but only 223 of those allocations were actually issued to builders, according to city officials. Mayor Adam Paul said that development has slowed significantly — dragging to an even slower pace than what’s legally allowed — because the law has made construction too complicated.

“I certainly have to have so much respect for the community. They did pass this, they cared enough, this was a big issue. And I'm not dismissing that,” he said. “I think it's the right problem, but the wrong solution.”