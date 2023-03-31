New RV campsite set to open in Walsenburg near golf course, state park

A handful of new RV camping spots in Walsenburg will cater to southern Colorado travelers, state park visitors, and golfers.

The nine-hole Walsenburg Municipal Public Golf Course is uniquely positioned right next to Lathrop State Park in Huerfano County. The park already offers camping, but Gary Vezzani with the Walsenburg Golf Association said the 10 new spots affiliated with the course will appeal to players.

"We looked into it and decided maybe that's a way to fund a small golf course and make our own keep without having to beg and borrow money from the city and counties," Vezanni said. "We're hoping to financially survive on our own with the revenue from the campsites."

Funds for the project are coming from golf course association reserves, as well as the state, the county and San Isabel Electric Association, the local power utility.