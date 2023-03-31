New RV campsite set to open in Walsenburg near golf course, state park
A handful of new RV camping spots in Walsenburg will cater to southern Colorado travelers, state park visitors, and golfers.
The nine-hole Walsenburg Municipal Public Golf Course is uniquely positioned right next to Lathrop State Park in Huerfano County. The park already offers camping, but Gary Vezzani with the Walsenburg Golf Association said the 10 new spots affiliated with the course will appeal to players.
"We looked into it and decided maybe that's a way to fund a small golf course and make our own keep without having to beg and borrow money from the city and counties," Vezanni said. "We're hoping to financially survive on our own with the revenue from the campsites."
Funds for the project are coming from golf course association reserves, as well as the state, the county and San Isabel Electric Association, the local power utility.
Vezzani said they plan to charge the same for an RV campsite as the state park does — $36 including an electrical hook-up — to avoid creating competition. They will also abide by the same rules regarding pets and noise levels. Each site is equipped with 50-, 30- and 20-amp electric service and free high-speed Wi-Fi.
"We wanted a quiet thing. We have to protect our golf course," Vezzani said. "We want to kind of be the high-end of the camping sites to add to our golf course, not subtract from it."
Money brought in from the campsites will be used toward the golf course which includes a restaurant, mini-golf, and a driving range. The course is open to the public and does not require a state parks pass or membership to play a round or visit. Guests of the new RV campground who want to visit the state park will need to purchase a pass to access Lathrop State Park.
Reservations for the new sites are set to open next month on the golf course's website.
