Pueblo County air pollution tracking will get a $50,000 boost

An effort to track air quality in Pueblo County has secured $50,000 in funding. Clean Air Pueblo, a project of Mothers Out Front Colorado, announced the two-year grant last week.

Most of the funds will go toward buying new air quality monitors to install across Pueblo County, according to Jane Fraser, project coordinator. Fraser said they’ve already purchased 18 sensors from IQAir with plans to buy more.

“We don’t know what the air quality looks like in Pueblo,” Fraser said. “Maybe we’ll conclude, ‘Oh my gosh, the air quality is wonderful in Pueblo.’ I kinda doubt it. We have some known polluters.”