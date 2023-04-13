Colorado is giving away thousands of free catalytic converter marking kits. Here’s how to use them to protect your car

It also increases the likelihood of recovering your converter if it is stolen. Replacing a stolen converter can be a big hit to your wallet, costing $1,000-$3,000.

Marking kit giveaways are scheduled for this month at locations in Lakewood and Boulder, as well as Windsor. More locations are expected to open up later this spring. Residents outside of Denver can also request kits directly from the CATPA website.

CPR News picked up one of the kits and tested it out ourselves.

First off, what is a catalytic converter?

Converters are a part of your gas-powered car’s exhaust system. Some cars can have up to four converters. Others only have one.

The part is typically wider than your exhaust pipe. It has different shapes on different makes and models, but it’s typically cylindrical, honeycombed or flat-shaped.

Catalytic converters are usually located underneath your car, close to the outlet of your exhaust pipe.

Using chemical reactions, they convert engine pollutants into carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and water vapor. Without one, your car can spew toxic pollutants into the environment.

Many cars, especially older models, are required by law to have them installed.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An identifying tag on the catalytic converter on reporter Matt Bloom’s car a Grease Monkey on Colfax Avenue in Denver, April 10, 2023.

Why are thefts so high?

The main reason thefts are high is because the value of precious metals inside of your converter has skyrocketed in recent years. The price for rhodium, one of the main components, is around roughly $8,000 an ounce. That’s up from around $3,000 in 2019.

It’s also relatively easy to steal a converter. Thieves can crawl under your car, saw it off and scram in less than 60 seconds.

Certain cars, such as hybrids, are especially promising targets because those converters carry more of the metals in them. High-profile vehicles are also frequent targets because it’s easier to access their converters.

After stealing your converter, a thief can sell it relatively easily. Most converters do not have unique markings or ways to track them once they are separated from the body of your car.

What is a marking kit and where can I get one?

The marking kit is basically a fancy sticker that you apply directly to the surface of your converter. The idea behind the kits is to have a way to identify it if it does get stolen.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete the kit from start to finish. The kit contains a special adhesive that bakes a physical etching of a unique code onto the surface of your converter. Even if your original sticker comes off, the etching will stay put.

To get one, you have to fill out a short information form with your vehicle’s VIN and personal identification information. Then, you’ll get a small baggie with the materials inside.

Check the state’s website for pickup dates and locations or ways to request a free one by mail if you’re outside of the Denver area.

How do I put it on?

First, locate your converter and make sure it’s cool enough to touch safely. They can get hot.

Clean your converter. Use a wire wheel or a sanding pad to clean it if it’s rusty. Or you can use soap and water if it’s not that bad.

Remove one of the stickers from the baggie and stick it to your converter. Then brush on the adhesive and make sure you’re coating the entire label. That’s it!

All that’s left is to turn on your car and heat up your converter by running the engine. That will activate the etching.

There are videos online of how to do it yourself step-by-step. Many auto repair shops can help you with the process.