Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s first bill aims to bring more resources to fight against fentanyl

Updated at 1:43 p.m., April 13

Freshman Congresswoman Brittany Pettersen introduced her first piece of legislation Thursday.

The Stop the Import of Fentanyl Act would set up a national center under the Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent the import of illicit synthetic drugs, like fentanyl. The office would investigate how the drugs make it into the United States as well as come up with a strategic plan to break up the synthetic drug trade.

The model is similar to the National Counterterrorism Center set up after the September 11 attacks.

“Often times [departments] are not coordinating in the ways they need to,” Pettersen told CPR News. “This is about bringing in all of these critical agencies so we’re sharing information and increasing the capacity to stop fentanyl from coming to this country.”

Pettersen added, the bill is about making government work the way that it should and recognize “some of the gaps that exist in our systems and actually doing something to address it.”

It’s a topic that has personal significance for the first-term Democrat. Her mother suffered from drug addiction and overdosed several times due to fentanyl.

“And so it’s very personal to me to help prevent the tragedies that we see, the people we’re losing every day unnecessarily,” she said.