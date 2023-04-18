Colorado Springs swears in four new City Council members

City councilors elected this month in Colorado Springs were officially sworn into office Tuesday. The ceremony at the Pioneers Museum included music, Christian prayers and brief speeches from each of the new council members, as well as outgoing Mayor John Suthers.

“Each of our new council members have undertaken the responsibility to work for the health, safety and welfare of half a million people,” Suthers said. “That is a solemn and sobering responsibility.”

Jess Hazel/KRCC News Current Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers gets a standing ovation before speaking at the swearing in ceremony for new city council members. Suthers has served two terms as mayor and will leave the position after a new mayor is elected during a run off in May.



Jess Hazel/KRCC News At-large council member Brian Risley delivers a speech in front of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum after being sworn in on April 18th, 2023.



Suthers backed all four candidates who won.

David Leinweber, Lynette Crow-Iverson and Brian Risley each won seats as at-large city council members by placing in the top three of 11 candidates. They'll each serve four-year terms.

Michelle Talarico won her race to represent District 3 by a little more than 1,300 votes. She'll represent the southwest portion of the city and part of downtown. She’ll finish out an unexpired two-year term.

This afternoon, the council voted Randy Helms as its new president and Crow-Iverson as president pro tem.