Want to have a say in who the next mayor in Colorado Springs will be? Then it’s time to vote again

Fast facts

Colorado Springs voters are choosing a new mayor in a run-off election between the top two finishers from the April election, Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.

Ballots will only be accepted by mail or in a 24/7 ballot drop-off box. Click here to find a ballot drop-off box near you. The city clerk’s office encourages voters to use a drop-off box beginning April 24. Ballots must be in the mail with proper postage affixed, at least seven days prior to election day to ensure they arrive at the clerk's office by 7 p.m. on Election Day on May 16.

If you have not yet received a ballot by May 3 and believe you are an eligible voter within the city limits, contact the city clerk's office at (719) 385-5901, option 4. To register to vote or check your registration status, visit the Colorado Secretary of State's website.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, May 9.

Residents with disabilities may cast their votes with the assistance of special equipment at the city clerk’s office, 30 S. Nevada Ave., Suite 101, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who gets to vote?

Every eligible, active voter living within Colorado Springs city limits will receive a ballot indicating the two candidates for mayor. All ballots will be mailed to the address listed on voter registration records.



Colorado Springs City Clerk Sarah Johnson reminded people that this is a new election, so a new ballot must be cast for it to count and registered voters are eligible to vote again, regardless of whether they voted in the April election.

When will we know who wins?

According to the city clerk's office, unofficial results of the city election will be posted on the city's website with initial unofficial results likely to be available by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Additional updates to the unofficial results will be posted throughout the evening until all ballots have been counted.

KRCC will also make results available on our website.

