‘Gig worker transparency’ bill rejected by Colorado Senate committee

A bill that aimed to make platforms like Uber more transparent for their workers will not pass this year. Two Democrats on the Senate Finance committee joined with Republicans to reject the “Gig Worker Transparency” bill in a 5-2 vote on Tuesday night.

The proposal would have required that drivers be given an estimate of what a job will pay before they accept it, in addition to information about what the customer is paying and how much the platform is keeping, as well as information about other payment algorithms.

It also would have required platforms to tell customers where their money is going — and specifically how much the drivers who delivered their food or drove them to their destination are paid.

Michael Machar, a driver and labor organizer, was crestfallen after the defeat.

“It’s a lot of frustration. I just don’t know what to do,” he said. “We can’t afford anymore to be suffering. We work every day and we barely put the food on the table. This is a very sad day for us.”

The original version of the bill also would have changed what happens when a driver is suspended from a platform. It would have required the state to create and enforce rules about when a driver can be terminated. But that part of the bill was stripped away in an effort to keep the proposal alive.

“It took out most of the guts,” said Sen. Robert Rodriguez, a sponsor, as he introduced an amendment on Tuesday night. But the revised bill still would have required more financial transparency for drivers, which advocates say is essential.