With little sleep and lots of lawmaking, Colorado’s legislature is grinding into the home stretch

Lots of caffeine and plenty of food and snacks are just some of the key essentials lawmakers are relying on to get through this final weekend of work before they’re required to adjourn at midnight on Monday.

“Is that food? Oh my God, bless your heart,” said Democratic House Majority Leader Monica Duran to a staffer who arrived at her office with a hamburger Friday night, after a long day of floor work.

Both the House and Senate are working through the weekend as they finalize bills. The extra time is crucial as the fates of some of the biggest policies of the session are still undecided, such as the governor’s land use bill and a proposal to reduce property taxes.

Duran’s job is to manage the House floor, and she said she’s determined to make sure the legislature gets everything done.

However, how many hours it will take to accomplish that is still an open question. Duran said she’s personally okay with working nonstop until the deadline — Democrats take shifts during floor debates and she has a couch in her office for short naps — but, she said health and safety do have to come first.