Legal mediation in the ongoing dispute between Black ranchers and their neighbors in Yoder has failed

Sheriff Joe Roybal, whose office has faced its own allegations of racism in the case, expressed his disappointment in the failure of the parties to reach an agreement.

Following that failure, Roybal released the remaining body camera footage from Sheriff’s deputies which was not previously released in the case’s review from District Attorney Michael Allen’s office.

“As those cases have reached their final disposition in court, and in the interest of transparency, it is appropriate for my office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public,” Roybal said in the release. “It is my hope all parties involved will come to a mutual understanding and live peacefully amongst each other.”

The ranchers, Courtney and Nicole Mallery, are facing charges of felony stalking related to the dispute. The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that the pair agreed to the mediation with their neighbor after they appeared in court in April on those charges.

The Mallerys are due in court Thursday after the mediation failed.