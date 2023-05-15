Got a fleet of polluting vehicles? Colorado has millions of dollars to help you shift to EVs

The state of Colorado wants to give away $7 million to businesses, local governments, nonprofits and other entities that want to electrify their vehicle fleets.

The Colorado Energy Office is now accepting applications for its Fleet-ZERO grant program that aims to help fund charging equipment and infrastructure to accelerate the shift away from diesel- and gasoline-powered vehicles. It’s meant to complement another grant program for clean fleet vehicles.

“Fleet vehicles in particular are major contributors to dangerous air pollution like nitrogen oxides [and] particulate matter,” said Matt Lerman, infrastructure program manager at the Colorado Energy Office.