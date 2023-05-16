Colorado Springs 2023 election results for the mayoral runoff

Ballot boxes are now closed for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade, the top two finishers of the April election.

Once again, voters were asked to drop off their ballots with the U.S. Postal Service or at official ballot drop boxes by 7 p.m. for this mail-in election. No in-person voting was conducted.

Neither of the top two candidates received over 50 percent of the vote in April's general election, sending them to an automatic runoff. Mobolade came out at the top of the pack, which included 12 candidates, to finish with 29.81 percent of the vote in April. Williams received 19.22 percent of the vote.