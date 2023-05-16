Colorado Springs 2023 election results for the mayoral runoff
Ballot boxes are now closed for the Colorado Springs mayoral runoff election between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade, the top two finishers of the April election.
Once again, voters were asked to drop off their ballots with the U.S. Postal Service or at official ballot drop boxes by 7 p.m. for this mail-in election. No in-person voting was conducted.
Neither of the top two candidates received over 50 percent of the vote in April's general election, sending them to an automatic runoff. Mobolade came out at the top of the pack, which included 12 candidates, to finish with 29.81 percent of the vote in April. Williams received 19.22 percent of the vote.
City election officials are expected to provide updates on the unofficial results starting tonight. Continue to check back here as KRCC continues to provide those updates.
Colorado Springs Mayor results
(Candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot)
- Wayne Williams:
- Blessing Mobolade:
Related election coverage
Get to know the candidates:
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!