Chalfin: You moved to Colorado Springs to start a church, and you also served as a ministry leader at First Presbyterian Church here in Colorado Springs. Religion and the Republican Party are generally thought of as going hand in hand. How have you navigated to separate church and politics or how has that served you going into politics?

Mobolade: COSILoveYou is an organization I co-founded, and what we've successfully done is unite diverse churches together. What we've done is to serve the city, no strings attached. Faith is an inspiration to do good for me and not to promote hate. The values of kindness and empathy and humility and courage to do the right thing. That's what faith does. And that's part of my leadership and it informs how I will be leading. Not so much from looking at politics and government from a religious experience. There’s a place for that in our community. We need our faith communities, our faith sectors, from all faiths, because they connect us to a higher power.

But, the work of government is different. What we can draw from them, from faith, is the values that keep us grounded and help us to be good humans and to see each other and to restore truth, beauty, and goodness in every single person.

Chalfin: Colorado Springs is the second largest city in the state. No city, though, works only within its boundaries. What happens here also affects the rest of the state in the region. So how are you planning to work with other city and state leaders to shape Colorado?

Mobolade: I'm already doing so. Just last night, I got a text from the mayor of Grand Junction telling me congratulations. I got a text from the former mayor of Salida telling me congratulations. There's a lot to learn from other cities. In fact, I have the affordable-housing plan from the city of Grand Junction — I'm just comparing notes. I participated in a program called the Governor's Fellowship, I'm a 2019 class of governor's fellows. That program did two things: gave me access to the governor's office and his cabinet, and has also given me access to leaders from across the state who are also having similar problems and trying to find solutions to the problems that we are encountering. So I look forward to learning from others. I look forward to also sharing with them things that I've learned and working together with other leaders from across the state.

Chalfin: One big economic consideration in Colorado Springs is whether or not Space Command stays here. Can you comment on that ongoing effort?

Mobolade: Most recently, I've learned that we're making more hires. We're continuing to work as though it's here to stay. And I think there's wisdom in that. The final decision has not been made. I am proud of the many efforts that are happening from the local level to the state level and federal level.

The big benefit of this tension around Space Command is this infrastructure from across levels of government that we now have in place that we can use to address other issues. We have strong communication, we have strong collaboration, and I see an opportunity to use that to solve other issues that we will encounter. I'm talking to the current mayor about Space Command. I fully intend to fight for it to stay here and do our best but, more importantly, one of the issues that is making it harder for us to keep it here is around housing affordability. So we must address that so we don't lose other future opportunities. And that's a part of this whole Space Command crisis that keeps me up at night is housing affordability.

Chalfin: You're the first elected Black mayor of Colorado Springs and you're a naturalized U.S. citizen from Nigeria and West Africa. Does any of that have any special meeting for you?

Mobolade: I didn't wake up today thinking, oh yeah, I’m going to be the first elected Black mayor, or the first elected immigrant mayor, or whatever those criteria are. Those are important. I'm going to get back to that in a second. But, how I see myself is part of the story of the American dream, the land of opportunities — and even the reasons why many of us came to Colorado Springs, which is also land of opportunities. And, to whom much has been given, much is required. So, I've succeeded and I want to pay it forward. Now, the cool thing about my story is that I am Black. I am an immigrant. I got naturalized almost six years ago.

Those are profound. And I don't want to miss or not acknowledge the beauty and the magic of that. Not just because I get to say I am the first — those things don't matter to me. In fact, if I'm being honest, I have a pet peeve when leaders start with that: “I am the.” But, what makes that so special, is the fact that two young Black leaders in the 23-year-olds that looked at me on the election night, and said, “because someone that looks like us has become mayor, now we feel that the sky is the limit. We can do anything.”

Man, that helps me go to sleep at night and helps me get up. That's why that matters. Not because it's a badge of honor I get to wave as an identity politics thing, but it's because of what it would do for the next generation of leaders.

And as I walk to my kids' school and see all these young kids, (yell) “Yemi for mayor” and the number of kids that have been involved in politics this year at such a young age because my family's relatable, that's what makes me happy. So that's where my profile matters because my wife and I are young — relatively speaking, in our forties, running for office, which is another ceiling, if you may, in this city — but other families see us and they relate to us. They're having conversations about us in their home. They're talking to their kids about politics because the kids watch TV and they see other kids. That's, that's a sweet spot.