Hundreds of pounds of potatoes up for grabs in Woodland Park

Hundreds of pounds of seed potatoes will be given away in Woodland Park over the next couple of days. They come from the San Luis Valley Research Station and will be distributed through the Colorado State University Extension office in Teller County.

Director Mark Platten said gardeners use seed potatoes to propagate plants because many potatoes from grocery stores are treated with a chemical to help prevent sprouts. They're not meant for eating.

“You could theoretically eat seed potatoes if you wanted to,” Platten said. “But they are grown specifically for planting in the gardens."