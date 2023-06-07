Aurora police to release body camera footage of officer fatally shooting 14-year-old robbery suspect

Courtesy of the Richardson family Jor’Dell Da’Shawn Richardson (front) with his family.

The Aurora Police Department will soon release body-worn camera footage showing the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old robbery suspect.

Police Chief Art Acevedo met with family representatives of Jor’Dell Da’Shawn Richardson on Tuesday at Aurora police headquarters to review footage of his killing, police and the family’s legal counsel said.

State law requires the department to wait 72 hours after showing victims’ family representatives before releasing body camera footage to the public.

Chief Acevedo will hold a press conference addressing the footage on Friday, according to a tweet from the department.

What happened the day of the fatal shooting

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. on June 1.

Police said an Aurora Police Department gang sergeant was on patrol when they noticed several teenagers wearing medical masks and hooded sweatshirts outside of a convenience store near East Eighth Avenue and North Dayton Street.

The sergeant called in for reinforcements as the group entered the store. Moments later, according to the release, the group of teenagers ran from the store with several stolen vape canisters.

Officers chased the suspects and arrested two immediately “without incident,” according to the release. “Several” others sped away in a stolen Kia Sedona minivan.

Meanwhile, Richardson, 14, tried to flee from the officers on foot. Officers caught up with him and “during a struggle to take him into custody, one officer fired their weapon,” the release said.