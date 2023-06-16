One of the #DREAMBIG honorees at Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival is taking a fresh approach to sustainability

When 28-year-old Jevon Taylor took over Green Spaces, a co-working space in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood powered mostly by solar energy, his goal was to push beyond the typical definition of “environmentally friendly.”

“The whole goal since I’ve taken over Green Spaces is redefining what sustainability is — beyond saving the turtles and saving the trees,” said Taylor, now CEO of Green Spaces. “How do you retain talent in your community and create ecosystems? That’s what we’re doing now through our small business development and environmental work.”

That holistic approach and dedication to his community has made Taylor one of the recipients of this year’s #DREAMBIG awards from Denver’s Juneteenth Music Festival.

The awards, along with the festival, are part of a growing list of commemorations of Juneteenth.

“Juneteenth” combines the words “June” and “nineteenth.” On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger issued an order proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed.

Just a year ago, Colorado became the eighth state to formally recognize Juneteenth as a holiday. This year, 28 states and the District of Columbia will celebrate it, along with the federal government.