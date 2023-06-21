Wildfire smoke drove Front Range ozone pollution during hazy 2021 summer, study finds

A new study from scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration finds wildfire smoke was a major contributor to ground-level ozone pollution along the Front Range in the summer of 2021.

The findings could shape ongoing debates over air quality regulations in Colorado’s urban corridor. State policymakers are working on a plan to bring the region into compliance with federal ozone standards, which could include bans on the sale of gas-powered lawn equipment to new limits on oil and gas extraction. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency declared the region a “severe” ozone violator last year.

Industry representatives have already suggested the new research on wildfire smoke shows those efforts might not result in meaningful pollution reductions and want regulators to rethink their approach. Meanwhile, environmental groups say the results make local regulations all the more urgent.

Andrew Langford, a NOAA who led the study published in the “Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres,” supports attempts to reduce local pollution. He also doesn't want politics to obscure a tough truth about ozone: As climate change helps drive more wildfires, smoke will add to the problem whether or not Colorado cracks down on traffic or oil and gas emissions.

"We've got all this ozone coming in that's totally out of our control," Langford said. "What that tells us is not that we should do nothing. It means we have to work even harder to lower the ozone."

Colorado's Front Range had seen wildfire smoke before, but nothing quite matched the summer of 2021.

That year brought a persistent haze from blazes across North America, obscuring mountain views and lacing the air with dangerous levels of particulate matter.

At the same time, air monitors clocked high concentrations of ground-level ozone pollution, an invisible lung irritant that's plagued the region for decades. Between June and September, the state issued a record 75 ozone action alerts, warning sensitive groups to avoid outdoor exercise. Average ozone levels exceeded EPA health standards a record 67 times.

Previous research led Langford to suspect wildfire smoke likely contributed to the problem because it contains high levels of volatile organic compounds, one of the key ingredients necessary to form ozone in the atmosphere on hot, sunny days.