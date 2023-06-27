Colorado wildfires: Spring Creek fire along I-70 in Garfield County grows to 3,000 acres

A wildfire burning in Garfield County along Interstate 70 has grown to 3,000 acres, officials say.

The Spring Creek fire ignited Saturday near the town of Parachute. Initial growth was slow — by Monday morning, the fire had only spread to 212 acres. However, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said Monday night’s high winds and the area’s heavy fuels allowed the fire to grow rapidly.

More than 150 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the wildfire. Emergency officials have requested an Incident Management Team from the National Interagency Fire Center for backup.