Colorado wildfires: Spring Creek fire along I-70 in Garfield County grows to 3,000 acres
A wildfire burning in Garfield County along Interstate 70 has grown to 3,000 acres, officials say.
The Spring Creek fire ignited Saturday near the town of Parachute. Initial growth was slow — by Monday morning, the fire had only spread to 212 acres. However, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said Monday night’s high winds and the area’s heavy fuels allowed the fire to grow rapidly.
More than 150 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the wildfire. Emergency officials have requested an Incident Management Team from the National Interagency Fire Center for backup.
So far, no evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened. Nearby residents are encouraged to sign up for county emergency notifications. The Colorado Department of Transportation had not issued any I-70 travel alerts related to the fire as of Tuesday morning.
Public health officials have issued an air quality health advisory for southern Garfield and northern Mesa counties. If smoke becomes thick in those areas, residents are advised to remain indoors, especially if they suffer from heart disease, respiratory illnesses or are very young or elderly. Inhaling wildfire smoke can cause several health issues, including headaches, a cough, and difficulty breathing.
Those in the Denver metro area may see a plume of smoke from the fire. As of Tuesday morning, an air quality alert has not been issued for the metro area.
Temperatures across Colorado are expected to be high Tuesday, with many communities expected to hit highs in the low to mid-90s. Parts of the Western Slope, ranging from Grand Junction to the Four Corners region, will experience elevated fire conditions due to warm, dry and windy conditions.
This is a developing story and may be updated.
