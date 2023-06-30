Manitou Springs named one of the country’s top 10 small-town art scenes, again
Manitou Springs has one of the best small-town art scenes in the country, according to a new ranking from USA Today. This is the third year in a row that Manitou Springs has been recognized for its public art installations, dynamic performing arts offerings, museums, and unique galleries.
Situated at the foot of Pikes Peak, the popular tourist destination has risen from ninth, to fifth, to now fourth place as part of the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
In a press release, Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Lewis recalled the town's reputation as a landing place for artists and creatives.
“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized with other tremendously creative communities and are grateful to everyone who incorporates art, in all forms, in their daily lives,” Lewis said. “We are fortunate to have arts and artists as part of our past, our present, and our future.”
According to USA Today, its editors and travel experts nominated Manitou Springs and nine other small towns based on an evaluation of their museums, art galleries, performing arts, and busy event calendars. A nationwide, online voting process determined the rankings.
Tubac, Ariz., topped this year's list, followed by Lucas, Kan., and North Adams, Mass.
