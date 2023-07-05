Colorado Springs Mayor’s Office creates new roles for community engagement

Danielle Summerville will serve as cultural and community outreach programs manager. She will work with groups on programs and events to enhance quality of life and reflect diversity in the community. She most recently worked as the first manager of diversity and community outreach programs for the city of Colorado Springs. Summerville also spent 10 years as executive director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado – Pikes Peak.

Thomas Thompson has been named community affairs advisor, a title aimed at providing a direct connection for community groups to work with the mayor's office. Thompson previously served as senior pastor of Pulpit Rock Church in Colorado Springs.

Both roles were created through repurposing existing positions.

"It will take all of us to make Colorado Springs into a world-class American city," Mobolade said. "One of the unique opportunities I have as mayor is to leverage my bully pulpit to welcome others to the table."

The mayor said he has been using three core tenets to guide his team during his first month in office – being transparent, proactive, and accessible.

