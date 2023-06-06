Yemi Mobolade sworn in as Colorado Springs’ new mayor
Colorado Springs officially has a new mayor. At a swearing-in ceremony at the Pioneers Museum Tuesday, first-time officeholder Yemi Mobolade outlined some of his plans for the future.
“You told me you wanted safer neighborhoods,” Mobolade said, “and a full-staffed and well-trained police department and innovative solutions to end homelessness. It’s time to go to work.”
Mobolade, who emigrated from Nigeria, is the city’s first elected Black mayor. And as a political independent, it's the city's first mayor in decades not to be affiliated with the Republican party. During his four-year term as mayor, he said he intends to promote unity, along with other priorities such as public safety and addressing homelessness.
“Today I stand here to advance this vision for our city,” Mobolade told the gathered crowd. “A vision for an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, and yes, safe and vibrant city on a hill.”
The ceremony also featured speeches from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and outgoing Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers.
In an earlier interview with KRCC, Suthers said he’s offered himself as a resource for the new mayor. “I told Yemi that he can call on me for advice any time with an assurance that I won't make any public statements about what our conversations are. I think that's very important.”
Mobolade won the May runoff election against former city council member Wayne Williams by about 15 percentage points. Nearly 40 percent of registered voters participated in last month’s election.
