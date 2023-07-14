She was heralded as the girl who “conquered Tanglewood with 3 violins.” 14-year-old Midori stunned the audience at Tanglewood in 1986 by performing Leonard Bernstein’s “Serenade” (after Plato’s Symposium) with Bernstein conducting. During the piece, her E-string broke and immediately borrowed the concertmaster’s Stradivarius. That E-string broke as well. She finished the piece performing with yet another priceless instrument - the associate concertmaster’s Guadagnini violin. The herculean performance by the young sensation made the front page of the New York TImes the following day.

Midori will once again perform Bernstein’s “Serenade” with the National Repertory Orchestra conducted by Music Director Michael Stern at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts in Denver on Sunday, July 23. This time she’ll play her Guarneri “ex-Huberman” violin that was made in 1734.

CPR Classical is proud to present The National Repertory Orchestra with Midori, a life-long champion of music education. At just 21 years old, she founded “Midori and Friends” to bring music programs to children in New York City who otherwise wouldn’t have access. She also teaches at the Manhattan School of Music and the Thornton School of Music at the University of Southern California, so performing with the young adult musicians of the National Repertory Orchestra is a natural fit with her artistic values.

