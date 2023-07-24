From racketeering to dinosaur bones, here are 5 facts about the creation of Coors Field

Here are some of the details she dug up:

1. The first hit of the first-ever Rockies home game was a home run by second baseman Eric Young. He didn’t hit another homer until the last game of the season.

2. Coors Field was funded by a sales tax approved by voters in the six-county metro area — but not every county bought in. Denver and Adams County voters actually rejected the tax. The measure won with strong support from the other suburbs.

Courtesy of Kyle Dyer Filmmaker Kyle Dyer interviews former Rockies second baseman Eric Young.

3. A then-prominent downtown bar owner — now a U.S. senator — didn’t want Coors Field in his backyard. Wynkoop Brewing Company owner John Hickenlooper told Dyer he worried at the time drunk baseball fans would ruin LoDo. (He’s since told her he was wrong.)

4. The team’s first owner, millionaire Mickey Monus of Detroit, was indicted on racketeering charges 100 days before the Rockies’ first game. A trio of limited partners stepped up to take over the team.

5. Rockies mascot Dinger is named for a dinosaur bone found during stadium construction. (We wrote a whole story about the bones, by the way.)

Hart Van Denburg A small cardboard box: "2 rib bones" from "dinosauria," the label says, discovered July 21, 1993 while crews were starting the excavation for Coors Field.

