Residents allowed to return after wildfire near Florissant forces evacuations

Updated Thursday, July 26 at 3:36 p.m.

Emergency crews in Teller County on Wednesday evacuated residents southeast of Florissant in the Palmer Village subdivision due to a wildfire burning near Manchester Place.

The evacuation order was canceled at about 3:15 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes, according to officials with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials warned residents in the neighborhood and those in the nearby Druid Hills and Twin Rock subdivisions that additional evacuations could be ordered if the wildfire spreads or conditions worsen.

If you are in danger, evacuate immediately. If you need extra time or help to evacuate, consider leaving now.