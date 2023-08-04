A top state Senate leader is stepping down for a job in Denver mayor’s administration

The number two leader in the Colorado State Senate is stepping down to join the new administration of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. State Sen. Dominick Moreno will serve as the deputy chief of staff.

His replacement will be selected by a Democratic vacancy committee.

Moreno was first elected to the House in 2012 and then moved to the state Senate after two terms. He’d previously served on the Commerce City Council. The 2024 legislative session would have been Moreno’s last due to term limits.

He was well-liked at the Capitol, winning praise from both sides of the aisle. Some Republicans, like state Sen. Perry Will of New Castle, credited Moreno for helping to foster a collaborative and respectful relationship with the minority party and listening to their concerns.

“We all get along,” said Will at the end of the session, reflecting on the dynamics in the Senate and Moreno’s role. “I think people watch sometimes at the national level, but we're all friends here, you know, we might have different ideas and opinions on policy, but at the end of the day we're all friends.”

As the majority leader, Moreno held considerable power, he set the agenda for Senate floor work, including the timing of debates. He also appointed lawmakers to committees and determined each panel’s size and political split.

However, during the last session, Moreno received some pushback from progressive members of the legislature. This last year, even as Democrats held a near supermajority in both chambers, closely divided Senate committees frequently blocked or watered down some progressive priorities.