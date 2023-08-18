Colorado man found guilty of assaulting multiple officers at Jan. 6 insurrection

Later, Sabol and two others assaulted a Capitol police officer who was defending the building, punching him and pulling him down the stairs into the crowd, where the man was beaten further.

Sabol was also found guilty of aiding and abetting, federal robbery and obstruction of official proceedings. He will be sentenced Jan. 19, 2024.

In the days after Jan. 6, Sabol tried to cover up his involvement in the riot, according to law enforcement. He told friends to delete messages he’d sent them, microwaved his laptop and dropped his phone into a body of water.

Sabol was arrested on Jan. 27 in upstate New York after officers pulled him over for driving erratically. He told them he was wanted for the FBI for his role in the insurrection. Authorities say he had made plans to fly to Zurich, Switzerland to evade arrest. But when that fell through, he tried to kill himself.

Because of his attempt to flee the country, a judge ordered Sabol held through the trial and sentencing.

According to the FBI, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in all 50 states for charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection. At least 14 of them are from Colorado.