I-70 and US-40 near Idaho Springs were closed due to loose rocks Thursday

An agency spokeswoman didn’t know when I-70 would reopen.

The latest information is available at COtrip, the state’s real-time travel website. Google Maps showed traffic backing up for miles around the closure as of Thursday at 4 p.m.

CDOT closed the roads after blasting work that’s part of the massive expansion of I-70 at Floyd Hill, a steep climb near Idaho Springs that’s notorious for traffic backups.

Work crews noticed a rock slab coming loose over the highway and made the call to close the roads, “just in case any chunks of rock were to fall,” said CDOT’s Presley Fowler.