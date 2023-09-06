Colorado has a new poet laureate: Boulder’s Andrea Gibson

Andrea Gibson, a Boulder-based artist, was unveiled as Colorado’s next poet laureate Wednesday at Boulder’s Chautauqua Park.

Gibson writes about many topics, including love, mental health and social justice. Their queer and non-binary identity also shines through in much of their work, and has also been inspired by their experience undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer after being diagnosed two years ago.

Gibson, who was born in Maine, has called Boulder home since 1999. They are a four-time Denver poetry Grand Slam champion, as well as the author of six full-length collections of poetry. They’ve competed in national and international poetry slam competitions.

Gibson is replacing outgoing state Poet Laureate Bobby LeFebre, an award-winning poet, artist, and writer with roots in the San Luis Valley. The position of the poet laureate was created to promote poetry, literacy, and literature through readings and other events.